Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12

Oxen (OXEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $23,073.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,312.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00187283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00605610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00454831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00124327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,655,343 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

