Oxen Price Reaches $0.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.94 million and $15,201.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,442.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00604978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00453650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00124493 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,658,857 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

