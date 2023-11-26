Palliser Capital UK Ltd Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,081 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 9.1% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 166,975 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 744,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

