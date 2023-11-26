Palliser Capital UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 346,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,000. FOX comprises about 15.8% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned 0.07% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.44. 1,046,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,338. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

