PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00006233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $547.07 million and approximately $72.90 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,888,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,307,062 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

