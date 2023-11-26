Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,432 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International accounts for 0.3% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.56% of Papa John’s International worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International Stock Up 0.8 %

PZZA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.

Papa John's International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

