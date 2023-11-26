Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

