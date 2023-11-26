PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $52.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 432,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

