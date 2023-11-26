Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

PWR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,763. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.