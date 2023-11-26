Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $457.95 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Radix has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $457.95 million and $2.35 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,708,674,149 coins and its circulating supply is 8,350,038,361 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

