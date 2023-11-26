Raymond James Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

