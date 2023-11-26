Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Red Violet makes up 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 15.11% of Red Violet worth $43,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,888. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

