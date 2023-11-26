RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of RNR opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 141.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 198.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,389,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

