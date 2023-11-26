Request One Day Volume Reaches $5.81 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.20 or 1.00003332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08542544 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,435,226.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

