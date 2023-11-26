Request Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $82.88 million and $6.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,280.31 or 1.00221582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004027 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08542544 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,435,226.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

