Reviewing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $496.85 million 2.31 $175.65 million $2.01 7.56 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 22.48% 9.33% 1.09% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Provident Financial Services pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.16%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

