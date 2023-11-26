Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Up 35.0 %
Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
