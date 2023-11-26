Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises about 5.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $130,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,037.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 168,785 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 717,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 852,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

