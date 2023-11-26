Rubric Capital Management LP Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,445,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555,214 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,104,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 713,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

OVID traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,193. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,392.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

