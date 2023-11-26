Rubric Capital Management LP Has $36.33 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,556 shares during the quarter. Koppers comprises about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Koppers worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Koppers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $817,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,658. The company has a market cap of $902.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.