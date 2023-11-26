Rubric Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,732 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for about 3.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.41% of Par Pacific worth $71,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 462,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

PARR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 155,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

