Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 142,935 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,935 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.89% of Telesat worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Stock Up 0.4 %

TSAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 10,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,362. Telesat Corp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Telesat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.