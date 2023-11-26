Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 35,372 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 3.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $34,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

