Rubric Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521,860 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 365,361 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,143,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 642,429 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 244,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 41,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,411 shares of company stock worth $32,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 513,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

