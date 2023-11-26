S Squared Technology LLC Acquires New Position in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.07% of LiveVox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LiveVox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 23.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,492,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

LiveVox Stock Performance

LiveVox stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.70.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.06 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

