S Squared Technology LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Lumentum comprises 2.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 298.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.79. 249,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

