S Squared Technology LLC Makes New $8.85 Million Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. SiTime makes up 4.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.34% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $649,529.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $385,800.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $649,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,044. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

