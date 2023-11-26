S Squared Technology LLC Raises Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 191.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,457 shares during the period. DocGo makes up approximately 2.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 565,582 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 547,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 633.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCGO remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 346,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DCGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocGo

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,450.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,334 shares of company stock worth $150,354 in the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.