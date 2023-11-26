Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

