Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Buys £1,960 in Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,452.15).
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Savannah Resources stock opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £43.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.79. Savannah Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
