Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.10 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.80.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

