Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
SDX Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.10 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.80.
About SDX Energy
