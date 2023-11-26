Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

