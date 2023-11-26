Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 107.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

