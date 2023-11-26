Smith Moore & CO. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,451,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.