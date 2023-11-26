SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.63 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $273,729.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

