Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Sourceless has a market cap of $224.48 million and $17,159.26 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,457.50 or 0.99987925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01069428 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $31,198.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

