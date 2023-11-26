Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.90 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.30.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

