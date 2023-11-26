SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Decreased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 34,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,269. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

