Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $89.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of SPB opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

