Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$95.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$63.38 and a 1 year high of C$99.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

