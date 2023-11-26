Starboard Value LP Acquires New Stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 2.43% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCY remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.