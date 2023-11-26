Starboard Value LP Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,517 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 2.6% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $119,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. The company had a trading volume of 243,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

