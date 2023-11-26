State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.19 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $51,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO opened at $2,688.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,569.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,522.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

