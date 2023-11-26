State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.18 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Workday worth $52,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after buying an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.06. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.88.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

