State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.