State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,948 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $41,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

AME opened at $156.18 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

