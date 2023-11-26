Status (SNT) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.07 or 1.00023349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,006,904.6330314 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

