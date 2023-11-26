StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on StealthGas
StealthGas Trading Up 2.4 %
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.