Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

