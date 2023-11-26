Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
