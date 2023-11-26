Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $120.49 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $40.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,492.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00188257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00605966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00453920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00125124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,372,595 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

